Inside 'Chef' Alia Bhatt's Kitchen: Actor Attempts Sabzi Recipe For The First Time; Watch

Donning the chef's hat again, Alia Bhatt in the latest episode of her YouTube channel is back with a cooking series video where she was once again joined by Chef Dilip and house help Carol to make some south Indian-style zucchini sabzi in 'Alia's kitchen'.

Alia reveals in the video that her chef, Dilip, accompanies her when she travels for work and when she’s shooting in Mumbai, she ensures that she brings food from home to the set. Dilip says in the video that he especially looks forward to cooking for parties and Alia mentions that he cooks a ‘world famous’ mutton dish that everyone demands. “But I don’t eat mutton, so I would not know,” she says.

In the video, the actress admits that it is her first time trying to cook a sabzi. This happens after she mistakes the process of frying for baking, and panics when the mustard seeds splutter in oil. The Raazi actress also says that she loves watching cooking shows but is always on a diet when she watches them.

Alia attempts making sabzi for the first time

In the episode of Alia's kitchen, the actress surprised her fans with a rather quick and easy way of preparing beetroot salad and chia pudding. Several social media users gave the video a thumbs-up stating that they would definitely try the recipe out!

Alia Bhatt started a YouTube channel in June 2019 and gained around 360 thousand subscribers within just a day. The Highway actor has already crossed 1 million subscribers on her channel. Fans have been showering her with love and praise in the comments section of her videos.

In the introduction video of her channel, Alia Bhatt spoke about how the fans can see a candid version of her through her YouTube channel. She mentioned that she would be “totally unadulterated” on the channel. In the first video that she posted, the actor was seen in Varanasi at the set of Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming movie Brahmastra.

