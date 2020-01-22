Alia Bhatt's Movies That Failed To Create Magic At Bollywood Box Office

Actor Alia Bhatt recently released the first look of her upcoming biopic titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt's movies, most often, have had a good run at the Box Office. However, there are a few of her films which failed to collect numbers at the Box Office. Here's a list of such movies

Alia Bhatt movies that were Box Office duds

Highway - below average

Alia Bhatt has often done movies that broke the conventional Bollywood heroine stereotypes and Highway was one of the best movies of her filmography where she played an unconventional character. The movie that released just after her debut movie Student of The Year in 2014 estrablished her as a phenomenal performer, who could do justice to any role. Although the Imitiaz Ali movie managed to gain critical acclaim, the movie couldn't perform as well as expected to earn ₹379 million in domestic markets while the filming took ₹250 million. (source: Boxofficeindia)

Kalank

The movie Kalank had an ensemble cast of megastars like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha. The budget for the movie was ₹ 137 Crores under the banner of Dharma Productions but the film could only roll in ₹ 80 crores in the domestic box office collections.

Shaandaar - flop

Shaandaar was a romantic fantasy film directed by the Queen fame director Vikas Bahl that failed at the box office with awful collections and is the only flop movie in Alia Bhatt's filmography. It was released in 2015 where the cast included Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Kapur and Sanjay Kapoor among others. The worldwide collection of Shaandaar was estimated at ₹597 million but it was declared a box office failure after its full run. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

While Alia Bhatt's year looks pretty glorious with all sorts of movies lined up for the year 2020. She will be seen in the big budget films like Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.

