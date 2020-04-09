Alia Bhatt Or Taapsee Pannu - Who Styled The Gold Accord Pleated Skirt Better?

Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu have proved to be fashionistas as they manage to impress their fans with their impeccable fashion sense. Be it a red carpet event, a promotional event for their films, or any other event commmitment, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu have time and again upped the style quotient with their unique fashion statements. Sometime back, the actors were seen wearing a similar-looking gold accord pleated skirt, although it was styled differently and reflected their sense of style. Take a look at the photos of the actors and decide who wore the gold accord pleat skirt better.

Alia Bhatt's photo

(Image Credit: Yogen Shah)

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor opted for a girly outfit to attend the Global Citizen Indian event back in the year 2016. She added a combined touch of disco and chhic to make her look stand out. In the picture, she is wearing her gold metallic midi skirt which she paired with a black slip top and a camo print jacket. She rounded off her look with a shiny slip-on. She completed her look with soft curls and opted for minimal makeup with pink glossy lips.

Taapsee Pannu's photo

(Image Credit: Yogen Shah)

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu looked stunning wearing an Esha Sethi Thirani outfit. The Ghazi Attack actor wore a metallic gold accord pleated skirt which she paired with a black bralette. Her bralette was layered with a fishnet polo neck top which was loosely fitted. She rounded off her look with a pair of black velvet block heels and went for a simple ring for an accessory. With a fresh face of makeup and side part ponytail, the Naam Shabana actor made heads turn in this ensemble.

