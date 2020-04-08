Ranveer Singh Reveals What He Wants To Steal From His 'Gully Boy' Co-star Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have appeared together in Gully Boy which went on to win many awards. Off-screen, they are also good friends and have praised each other at several events. In an interview, Ranveer revealed that what he wants to steal from Alia. Read to know more.

What Ranveer wants to steal from Alia

In an interview before the release of Gully Boy, Ranveer revealed the one thing he would want to take from Alia. At the start of the interview, he said to take a moment to appreciate each other’s eye-wear game. Alia added that she has impressed him with her eye-wear. Ranveer stated that he has his eyes on a particular pair of her sunglasses that she used to wear. To which Alia replied saying that she would give it to him as the film has been a success, which got him excited.

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh as a rapper, Murad Ahmed and Alia Bhatt as a bold teenager, Safeena Firdausi. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film received rave reviews from the audiences and was a success at the box office. It got several accolades and became the most award-winning film at Filmfare Awards with 13 wins.

After Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together next in the historical drama film, Takht. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. According to reports, Ranveer will play Dora Shikoh, eldest son of Shahjahan, while, Alia will essay the role of his wife Begum Nadira Banu.

Anil will appear as Shahjahan with Kareena playing his daughter, Jahanara Begum. Vicky will play Aurangzeb with Bhumi as his wife, Dilras Banu Begum. Janhvi will be seen as a slave girl in the film. Takht is scheduled to release on December 24, 2021.

