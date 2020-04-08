The Debate
Ranveer Singh Reveals What He Wants To Steal From His 'Gully Boy' Co-star Alia Bhatt

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt appeared together for the first time on-screen in Gully Boy. Read to know what Ranveer wants to take from Alia and know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have appeared together in Gully Boy which went on to win many awards. Off-screen, they are also good friends and have praised each other at several events. In an interview, Ranveer revealed that what he wants to steal from Alia. Read to know more.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt To Reunite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' Remake?

What Ranveer wants to steal from Alia

In an interview before the release of Gully Boy, Ranveer revealed the one thing he would want to take from Alia. At the start of the interview, he said to take a moment to appreciate each other’s eye-wear game. Alia added that she has impressed him with her eye-wear. Ranveer stated that he has his eyes on a particular pair of her sunglasses that she used to wear. To which Alia replied saying that she would give it to him as the film has been a success, which got him excited.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Ranveer Singh's Performance In Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh as a rapper, Murad Ahmed and Alia Bhatt as a bold teenager, Safeena Firdausi. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film received rave reviews from the audiences and was a success at the box office. It got several accolades and became the most award-winning film at Filmfare Awards with 13 wins.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Best Dialogues In Her Award Winning Performance As Safeena From 'Gully Boy'

After Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together next in the historical drama film, Takht. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. According to reports, Ranveer will play Dora Shikoh, eldest son of Shahjahan, while, Alia will essay the role of his wife Begum Nadira Banu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Anil will appear as Shahjahan with Kareena playing his daughter, Jahanara Begum. Vicky will play Aurangzeb with Bhumi as his wife, Dilras Banu Begum. Janhvi will be seen as a slave girl in the film. Takht is scheduled to release on December 24, 2021.

 

 

