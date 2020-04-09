Songs From Alia Bhatt's 'Highway' That Will Make You Fall In Love With AR Rahman

The 2014 movie Highway was directed by Imtiaz Ali and featured Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in the main roles. The movie was Alia's second movie after Student of the Year. Highway told the story of Veera, played by Alia, who is abducted by Mahabir, played by Randeep Hooda. The movie captured Veera's journey from her kidnapping to when she finds a new meaning to her life. Check out some of the iconic songs from the film.

Patakha Guddi

The song Patakha Guddi captures the essence of Alia Bhatt's bubbly and chill avatar as Veera in the film. It shows how instead of being afraid due to her abduction, she starts to feel freedom in her life. The song is sung in the soulful voices of Sultana and Jyoti Nooran, while the music is given by A.R Rahman.

Maahi Ve

Maahi Ve was another song from Highway which gained the maximum number of views alongside Patakha Guddi. The song is crooned in the music maestro A.R Rahman's voice while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda's performance was appreciated by the critics as well as the audience.

Alia Bhatt's first Bollywood song as a singer, Sooha Sooha

Sooha Sooha from Highway is the first Bollywood movie in which Alia Bhatt sang a song. The song is sung by Zeb Bangash and Alia Bhatt. Her adorable voice perfectly matches the scenario. Alia Bhatt plays the role of a lonely teenager, who is soon to be married by the wish of her parents. She soon develops Stockholm syndrome after being abducted by Randeep Hooda's character.

Kahaan Hoon Main

Kahaan Hoon Main is a melodious number sung by Jonita Gandhi. The music for the whole movie is composed by A.R Rahman, lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Promo Image credit: T-Series YouTube

