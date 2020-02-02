Outfit Ideas To Get That Sassy Indian Bridesmaid Look

The wedding season has just kicked in with all the love birds turning into life long partners. The bride and groom, of course, receive all the due attention but let us not forget the bridesmaid and the best men.

The bridesmaids have a quite notable role in their BFF's wedding-from the wedding dress selection to handling her tissues at bidaai. Have a look at some gorgeous outfit Ideas for every Indian bridesmaid.

Gorgeous Outfit Ideas For Every Indian Bridesmaid

The bright bridesmaid squad

In every Indian wedding, the bride is usually seen in red coloured dresses as it is said to be a notable wedding colour. So to match along with the bride and get a contrasting look, the bridesmaid squad can opt for bright coloured lehenga and sarees. Have a look at Alia Bhatt's best-friends wedding pictures, inspiring the bridesmaid outfits.

ALSO READ | Bridesmaid : Here are five tips to be the best bridesmaid of a wedding

The twinning bridesmaid squad

Twin with all your fellow bridesmaids' outfits by selecting a similar pattern and coloured dresses. All the bridesmaid outfits can either be of similar colours and different designs or vice versa. However, you can also create a similar design and colour pattern.

ALSO READ | Wedding Tips: Here are some vital tips for being a true bridesmaid

ALSO READ | Jennifer Winget turns into a bridesmaid in mint-green gown; see pictures

Contrasting Bridesmaid Outfits

Choose bridesmaids dresses that complement the bridal outfit. You can choose a lehenga and a saree and look more synced than ever. Check out in the picture of the bridesmaid outfits that have the pink colour picked from the bride's pinkish-red lehenga.

ALSO READ | Athiya Shetty's plush pink lehenga is giving all the bridesmaids outfit goals

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash - Photographer Pranav Kumar Jain