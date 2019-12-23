Athiya Shetty's Plush Pink Lehenga Is Giving All The Bridesmaids Outfit Goals

Athiya Shetty recently grabbed everyone's attention when donned a beautiful lehenga for a wedding. Athiya Shetty took over the role of bridesmaid during a wedding. Athiya took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from the wedding.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: Mohanlal To Present The 2nd Season Of Bigg Boss Malayalam After A Successful Season 1

Here's a look at the pictures shared by Athiya Shetty

Athiya captioned the first picture as "you, me and a 90s playlist". Many of her fans flooded the picture with many compliments. Some complimented her looks while others complimented her outfit.

For the wedding, Athiya was seen sporting a gorgeous blush pink lehenga choli combination. The outfit was designed by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The duo is known for their stunning Indian attires, and many Bollywood stars have worn clothes designed by them on special occasions.

Athiya's crop choli had intricate embroidery all over in blush pink and silver. The A-line lehenga also had similar embroidery all over and the Hero actor looked stunning wearing it. She completed the look with a sheer organza dupatta which also had embroidery on the borders. She accessorised her look with a simple maang tikka which let her lehenga take the spotlight. For the makeup, the actor went subtle with on-point winged eyeliner, shimmery eyes and nude lipstick shade. For hairstyle, Athiya chose to leave her hair open with a mid-parting.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She was paired alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film. Before that, Athiya made her debut with 2015 film Hero. In the movie, she was seen sharing the screen space with Sooraj Pancholi.

Also Read: Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

Also Read: Mannat Noor's Laung Laachi Becomes The First Indian Song To Hit 1 Billion Views On Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.