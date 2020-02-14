Sonam Kapoor's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For Indian Bridesmaids

Sonam Kapoor is known for her practical yet experimental styling in the industry. From pulling off gorgeous ensembles on the ramp to acing her casual style, Sonam Kapoor has taken fashion to the next level. The actor also launched her own clothing line which is highly in trend amongst the Bollywood stars. Here are a few of her stunning ensembles to get inspiration for a perfect bridesmaid outfit.

An elegant golden ensemble

Sonam Kapoor wore a golden ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore a golden textured lehenga and paired it with a deep necklined blouse with the same texture. She completed the look with a diamond neckpiece and bracelet. For her glam, she kept it glammed up with black smokey eyes and nude lips.

What's for bachelorette?

Sonam Kapoor wore a black long gown for a photoshoot. She wore a black mesh detailed gown with sweetheart neck detailing. She complimented the look with a chunky neckpiece. For her glam, she pulled off the classic black smokey eyes and nude lip makeup look.

Saree for the win

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a perfect saree look when she wore a white embroidered saree with a beautiful border detailing. She accessorised the look with chunky jewellery that includes diamond neckpiece, long studded earrings, diamond-studded bracelet and an array of rings. The actor completed the look with winged eyeliner and nude makeup look.

Rock the indo-western look right

Sonam Kapoor donned a long white gown for an event. She complimented her gown with a waist belt of the same colour. For accessories, she glammed up the look with a golden chunky neckpiece and paired it with diamond-studded earrings.

Stand out of the crowd

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a beautiful Indo-western outfit for an event. She paired a golden floral printed kurta with a wine coloured cigarette pants. She paired her attire with a small bag and long earrings. Sonam completed her look with a sleek bun and minimal makeup.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

