Alia Bhatt Pens Birthday Wish For Mother Soni Razdan; 'my Inspiration, Strength For Life'

On the occasion of Soni Razdan's 65th birthday today, her daughter and actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to wish 'mama birdie' with a throwback picture. Calling Soni her 'inspiration and strength', Alia wished that her mother gets every moment of 'joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer'. Soni Razdan's birthday comes days after she jetted off to the Maldives with daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Shaheen also shared a monochrome photo with her mother and thanked her for the 'steadfast love, protection and support' she showers on her close ones. Razdan, who is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, rose to fame with films like Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi.

Alia Bhatt wishes mother Soni Razdan on her 65th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, October 25, the Raazi actor uploaded a throwback photo of her mother and wrote, "happy birthday ma my inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!!

Love you little mama birdie." Take a look.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also posted a photo of the mother-daughter duo and wrote, "There are so many things to value about you but I am consistently amazed by the steadfast love, protection and support you give to those of us lucky enough to be in your care." She further thanked Soni for turning her close ones into better people. "You have imparted so much wisdom quietly and without ceremony, and those lessons are sometimes easily overlooked. You make us all better and are a gift to everyone who loves you. Thank you for being you. Happy Birthday Ma."

On the work front, Alia has myriad projects in her kitty. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has SS Rajamouli's RRR, alongside Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Ajay Devgn in the pipeline. It is slated to hit the screens on January 7, 2022. Apart from these, she will be seen in Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and her maiden production venture, Darlings.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONI RAZDAN)