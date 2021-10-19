As 'Student Of The Year' Clocks 9 Yrs; Alia Bhatt, Varun, Sidharth Celebrate In Pics

Student of the Year trio Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are celebrating nine years in the Hindi film industry on Tuesday, October 19, on the occasion of their debut film's anniversary. The actors took to their respective social media handles and shared several fan-made collages and posts to clock almost a decade of their rom-com drama. The 2012 film follows the journey of St. Teresa's High School students, who fight it out to bag the 'Student of the Year' trophy.

SOTY went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year, with many lauding the leading trio's performance and the film's music score. The second instalment of SOTY was also released in 2019, starring Tiger Shroff alongside debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

Alia, Varun, Sidharth's SOTY clocks 9 years

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Varun Dhawan uploaded a couple of shirtless stills of him from the film. For the caption, he wrote, "It’s been 9 years #tbt #SOTY." Apart from this, he shared several fan pages posts, behind the scenes glimpses from the shoot. Similarly, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra shared similar posts on their stories, many of which traced their Bollywood timeline, beginning with SOTY. Take a look.

Apart from the leading trio, the film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal in supporting roles. The movie centred on an entourage of friends, namely, Abhimanyu, Shanaya and Rohan, as their friendship hits testing waters on the quest for the trophy. After heading on with their lives on bitter terms, they finally reconcile their differences and reignite their long lost bond.

What's on the actors' work front?

Alia will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, alongside Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao and Ajay Devgn. It is slated to hit the screens on January 7, 2022. She also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa among others in her pipeline. On the other hand, the Shershaah actor will be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Lastly, Dhawan has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon, and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor are in his pipeline.

