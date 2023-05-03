Alia Bhatt Returns To Mumbai After Her Red Carpet Debut At MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt, who recently made her debut on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, returned to Mumbai. She was spotted walking out of the airport premises in her car on the wee hours of May 3. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress even greeted the shutterbugs waiting for her outside the airport. After her return, several pictures of the actress started making rounds on the Internet.

Alia Bhatt sported a black shirt paired with denim at the airport. She went for a no-makeup look and still looked radiant after a grand night. For the unversed, the Darlings actress stunned in a Prabal Gurung creation at the Met Gala and walked down the stairs with her designer in a 1,00,000 pearls encrusted gown. Check Alia Bhatt's picture from the airport below:

Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt shared her first-ever Met Gala experience on her Instagram handle and talked about how she felt. She wrote, "Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look."

The Brahmastra actress further wrote, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. Make up was my go to beautiful glowing sheer skin but this time with wayyyyyyyy more blush to give the look all that romance, rounding it off with a smudgy defined eye with Kajal one the inside (our subtle ode to Karl’s sunglasses. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED." Check the post below:

Apart from Alia Bhatt, other stars including Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla represented India at the Met Gala 2023. On the work front, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot. Their film is titled Heart of Stone.