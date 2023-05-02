Met Gala Photographers Confuse Alia Bhatt With Aishwarya Rai At Red Carpet, Netizens React

Alia Bhatt made her red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2023. She ascended the iconic Met stairs with her designer Prabal Gurung. On the red carpet, in what appeared to be a slight mix up, photographers who captured the celebrity moments of their camera, called out "Aishwarya this way." The reference was seemingly towards Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular Indian face at the Cannes red carpet.

Netizens reacted to the viral video of Alia being mistaken with Aishwarya Rai during her Met Gala debut. A twitter user wrote, "Someone said "Aishwarya This way". Not every Indian actress who goes to international events is Aishwarya (sic)." Another one commented, "It was a mix up. Alia is queen (sic)." Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with positive reactions to Alia's Met Gala debut.

Alia Bhatt's bride-inspired look at Met Gala

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share the details of her Met Gala outfit. Talking about the theme and how she embodied Karl Lagerfeld’s popular design elements in her look, Alia mentioned, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

Alia also reposted the Instagram shoutouts she got from Bollywood celebrities and her family members after her Met Gala debut. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Neetu Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Soni Razdan praised Alia for making her Met debut. On the work front, she will also be making her Hollydood debut later this year.