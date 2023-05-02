Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Other Indians At MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, and Natasha Poonawalla represented India at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in their designer outfits.

Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a Valentino gown that featured a ruffled cape and gloves. She accessorised her look with jewellery by Bulgari.

Priyanka Chopra
Image: Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas twinned in black. Nick Jonas sported a black suit teamed with a white shirt by Valentino.

Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt looked angelic in a Prabal Gurung creation. She wore a white gown encrusted with 1,00,000 pearls.

Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram

The Darlings actress wore fingerless gloves in order to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. Alia Bhatt's gown was inspired by Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.

Isha Ambani
Image: Priyanka Kapadia Badani/Instagram

Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala in a black saree gown. She also wore a Prabal Gurung creation and her outfit was embellished with pearls and crystals.

Isha Ambani
Image: Priyanka Kapadia Badani/Instagram

Isha's black robe was decked with diamonds. She completed her look with minimal makeup and kept her tresses open.

Natasha Poonawalla
Image: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

Natasha Poonawalla wore a silver ensemble at the Met Gala with sharp edges. She went for dewy makeup and winged eyeliner. She made a statement at the fashion event with her unique look.

