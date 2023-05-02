Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Other Indians At MET Gala 2023

Quick links:
Priyanka Chopra wore a Valentino gown that featured a ruffled cape and gloves. She accessorised her look with jewellery by Bulgari.
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas twinned in black. Nick Jonas sported a black suit teamed with a white shirt by Valentino.
Alia Bhatt looked angelic in a Prabal Gurung creation. She wore a white gown encrusted with 1,00,000 pearls.
The Darlings actress wore fingerless gloves in order to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. Alia Bhatt's gown was inspired by Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.
Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala in a black saree gown. She also wore a Prabal Gurung creation and her outfit was embellished with pearls and crystals.
Isha's black robe was decked with diamonds. She completed her look with minimal makeup and kept her tresses open.