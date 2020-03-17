Alia Bhatt Reveals Shaheen Bhatt Used To Lock Her In The Bathroom And Put The Lights Off

Alia Bhatt is among the many Bollywood stars who have been vocal about their thoughts and opinions on life and have impressed masses with their outspoken nature. Alia Bhatt, who last graced the big screen with Gully Boy, recently spoke about how her sister bullied her and revealed that Shaheen would often lock Alia in the room. Here are the details.

Recently, Alia shared a video on her YouTube channel, in which she got candid with her sister and answered some of the most asked questions about her. During the interaction, the Raazi actor revealed that there was a time when she never got along with Shaheen, which every sibling goes through. Reacting to the same, Shaheen Bhatt blamed the age-gap and revealed that she used to play these little tricks to annoy Alia, as she didn't want her little sister tagging along with her. Shaheen Bhatt also spoke about bullying and revealed that she often bullied Alia. Responding to the comment, the actor revealed that Shaheen used to lock her in the washroom and turn the lights off.

Alia Bhatt's next

Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi as her next. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi chronicles the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a woman from the 60s, who was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld. Starring Alia Bhatt in the leading role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. The actor will also be seen along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

