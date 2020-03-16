Before Ringing Her Birthday With Her Girl Gang, This Is How Alia Bhatt Celebrated With BF

The Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt turned 27-year-old on March 15, 2020. Bhatt was seen having a gala time with her girl gang, engaging in some good-times activities. But what fans did not know is that she also received a special surprise from Ranbir Kapoor. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ | Neha Dhupia's Statement On Roadies Row; Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Support

This is how Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in the news for quite some time now. It was rumoured back in 2019 that the two are all set to get married, and even their fake wedding invitation was talking the social media by a storm. But the rumours were put to rest as several details of the same were flawed.

But fans know for sure that the two are dating and are quite open about it. On March 15, 2020, Alia Bhatt’s photos and videos started surfacing on the internet where she was seen having a great time with her girl gang, which included sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Kapoor, and Meghna Goyal. Here is a video of the same.

READ | Alia Bhatt's Photos With Her Sister Pooja Bhatt Reflect Their Unbreakable Bond; See Pics



What fans did not know that her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also took some time off to make the Highway actor's special day more special. Ranbir Kapoor took to his official social media handle to post a photo with Alia Bhatt. In the photo, fans can see that Kapoor and Bhatt were at the Taj Mahal Palace. Here is the post that has garnered over 40 thousand likes.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In Sweet Unseen Picture, Arjun-Malaika Complete The Frame



READ | From Ridicule To Empathy: Shabana Azmi Charts Portrayal Of LGBTQ Community In Cinema

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.