Alia Bhatt's Adorable Childhood Photos And Videos Are Going Viral Online; See Here

One of the top actor of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt turned 27 recently. Her mother Soni Razdan has shared adorable throwback pictures of Alia on Instagram. The picture and videos of the actor cutting the cake and enjoying her birthday with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and sister Shaheen are going viral on social media. Check out here all the adorable pictures of Alia Bhatt’s childhood.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In Sweet Unseen Picture, Arjun-Malaika Complete The Frame

Adorable Alia Bhatt's childhood photos

On Alia’s 27th birthday, her mother Soni Razdan has shared a beautiful memory of them. She also captioned the picture by wishing her daughter Happy Birthday. She also wrote that she is wishing for the good and safe health and productive life of Alia.

Daddy’s little girl has grown very fast and every time she releases a new film and showcases her skillful acting, love and praises are showered on her. One of the videos from Alia Bhatt’s childhood is loved by her fans. Check out the video below.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Birthday: Soni Razdan Has Topical Wish With Cute Pics, Neetu Kapoor Reacts

The Highway actor has also shared her few other pictures of her childhood. Another picture of Alia has her in her mother’s arms. Alia captioned the image by writing that it’s her happy place.

Also Read: Shaheen Bhatt Showers Love For 'best Friend' 'partner-in-crime' Sister Alia Bhatt

From these pictures, it is evident that Alia loves food and there is more than one picture of Alia that she has shared on her Instagram while enjoying food. In this picture, Alia seems to be all set to have her food with her father Mahesh Bhatt. Also, in the second picture, the young Alia is seen staring at the camera. She captioned the picture by writing this is why you don't interrupt her while she is eating.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Effortlessly Pulls Off 5 Fashion Trends That Fans Absolutely Love; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.