Alia Bhatt Reveals 'Sadak 2' Will Release On August 28, 2020; See Poster Here

Alia Bhatt took to her social media to unveil the release date of her upcoming film, Sadak 2. The actor also shared a new poster of the film, increasing the anticipation around it. The film will be releasing on August 28, 2020.

Alia Bhatt shares a new poster for 'Sadak 2'

The film, Sadak 2 will be streaming on the OTT platform, Disney Hotstar Plus. Alia also went on to share a new poster for the film. It has her along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The poster has Alia, Sanjay, and Aditya walking along a mountainous road. They have their back towards the poster.

Alia can be seen donning a white attire which she has paired with a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots. Sanjay can be seen donning a brown jacket and black pants while Aditya can be seen in a striped blue-colored hoodie and blue jeans. Aditya can also be seen holding carrying guitar suggesting that his character may be a musician.

The poster also had actor Bipasha Basu and Alia's Gully Boy filmmaker Zoya Akhtar give it a thumbs up. Take a look at the post shared by the Raazi actor.

The film also stars Gulshan Grover and Jisshu Sengupta

In the caption, Alia mentioned that the road to love is the 'only road to take.' The movie also stars Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapoor, and Akshay Anand. The film also marks the first collaboration of Alia with her father Mahesh Bhatt who has helmed the film. It is bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The film is penned down by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

A major chunk of the movie has been reportedly shot in Ooty. Earlier, Mahesh had also shared a tweet that hinted towards the gist of the film. The director had written that since the beginning of the time, humanity has always found comfort and shelter in Kailash. He had added that Kailash is a place where all search ends. He had gone on to say that Sadak 2 will take everyone on an ultimate pilgrimage.

