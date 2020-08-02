Alia Bhatt’s Fun GIFs Which Are Apt For Hilarious Situations, Check Inside

Alia Bhatt has managed to showcase her versatility in some of her recent movies in an effortless manner. But the actor has also been hailed as the ultimate queen of the gif universe wherein some of her unmissable expressions and mannerisms have given rise to some epic gifs. Not only are these gifs super fun to look at but they often give rise to some hilarious and relatable situations. Trust Alia to showcase a particular situation just through her expressions and gifs. Here are all the times when Alia's gifs were apt for these hilarious situations.

Alia Bhatt's fun gifs which are apt for these situations

When you manage to survive the lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has not been quite easy for some of the individuals. From not meeting your friends to not able to binge at your favorite restaurant, the lockdown has been quite a struggle for some people. Alia's hilarious expression from her AIB roast video perfectly depicts this bittersweet emotion.

When you and your friend share an inside joke

There are some running gags and jokes which are strictly reserved for you and your bestie. One can unabashedly share these jokes with their best friend in public and what follows is a fit of laughter. Alia and Varun Dhawan's gif from Badrinath Ki Dulhania shows this situation perfectly.

When you just won a tough argument

That exhilarated feeling when you win an argument with someone is truly joyful. One truly feels victorious in this situation. The Gully Boy actor has a fun gif for this too.

When people give you unwanted advice

There is often some advice which one does not really need from other people. One cannot help feel plain irritated or annoyed in such a scenario. Alia has the perfect gif to describe this situation.

When you lose weight

Shedding those extra inches is not a piece of cake. One really wishes to cry tears of joy on this achievement. Trust The Raazi actor to showcase this emotion.

When you study your least favourite subject for the exam

Unravelling the pages of your textbook one day before the exams is not a very delightful feeling. It becomes all the more agonizing when it is your least favourite subject. Alia's gif perfectly sums up the emotion.

