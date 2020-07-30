Karni Sena Enters Fray In Sushant's Death Case, Issues Warning To Bollywood Bigwigs

Fringe outfit Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has stood firmly with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family as he stated that the actor cannot commit suicide. Joining the nationwide outrage in their fight for justice in Sushant's death probe, the Karni Sena head also demanded CBI probe into the actor's death failing which, he declared, the organization will protest and block all national highways in the country.

Gogamedi claimed that Sushant's 'alleged murder' was pre-mediated by the Bollywood gangs that allegedly function at the underworld's mercy. He took names of film industry bigwigs like Salman Khan, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and producer Ekta Kapoor and lashed out claiming that they don't allow new talent to emerge unless they conform to their "demands". the Karni Sena chief also alleged that he has met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to discuss the CBI probe into Sushant's death.

He also stated that Karni Sena will not let Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shoot for their films and let any of their films release in theaters unless a CBI probe is ordered in Sushant's death case. Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena members allegedly went to Bihar to meet Sushant's family as well as the Police investigating the actor's death.

Meanwhile, in a major development, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL filed by petitioner Alka Priya demanding a CBI investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Stating that the petitioner has no locus stand in the matter, the apex court said that the Mumbai Police is already probing the case and suggested the petitioner file a PIL in the Bombay High Court in order to seek appropriate relief. The order was dismissed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

I cannot take charge since there are so many free lancers running to courts prematurely and getting the Petitions dismissed — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

