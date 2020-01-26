Kangana's 'Panga' Flies High; Varun-Shraddha's 'Street Dancer 3D' Sees Substantial Growth

After a slow start on the opening day, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' had a terrific day 2 at the Box-Office. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's song and dance film witnessed substantial growth. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the collections.

While Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial collected Rs. 8.31 crore, Remo D'Souza's dance drama made a total of Rs. 23.47 crore. Experts say that the Republic Day holiday should help boost both the films.

#Panga flies high on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Witnesses excellent growth across metros... Improves in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr. Total: ₹ 8.31 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

#StreetDancer3D is on track on Day 2... Witnesses substantial growth, which keeps it in the race... #Mumbai circuit leads, while other circuits gather pace post noon onwards... Day 3 [#RepublicDay] should boost biz... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr. Total: ₹ 23.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2020

#StreetDancer3D *#Overseas* screen count increased... Earlier 670 screens. Now 710 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2020

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is set in London and is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time they meet, be it at a cafe or at an underground street battle. However, they eventually realise that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent.

'Street Dancer 3D' has clashed with 'Panga' starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta. 'Panga' is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The film by Fox Star Studios revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together, and remains by your side to make your dream come true".

