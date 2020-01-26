The Debate
Kangana's 'Panga' Flies High; Varun-Shraddha's 'Street Dancer 3D' Sees Substantial Growth

Bollywood News

After a slow start on the opening day, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' had a terrific day 2 at the BO; meanwhile, Varun-Shraddha's 'Street Dancer 3D' was average

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana

After a slow start on the opening day, Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' had a terrific day 2 at the Box-Office. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's song and dance film witnessed substantial growth. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the collections.

While Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial collected Rs. 8.31 crore, Remo D'Souza's dance drama made a total of Rs. 23.47 crore. Experts say that the Republic Day holiday should help boost both the films.

Rangoli Chandel pinpoints Panga's low-screen count, hits out at Bollywood's 'masala films'

Screen-Count Competition

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is set in London and is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who have been competing against each other every time they meet, be it at a cafe or at an underground street battle. However, they eventually realise that they stem from the same roots and have a common purpose to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent. 

Kangana's Panga shows low spark, 'Street Dancer 3D' records massive opening on Day 1

'Street Dancer 3D' has clashed with 'Panga' starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta. 'Panga' is inspired by the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. The film by Fox Star Studios revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together, and remains by your side to make your dream come true".

Did Richa Chadha & Kangana Ranaut get along well on 'Panga' sets? 'Fukrey' actor answers

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA