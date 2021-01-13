Alia Bhatt Shares A Stunning Selfie While Munching On Some French Fries At Home; See Pic

On Tuesday night, Alia Bhatt relished some french fries at home. She took to her Instagram and posted a stunning selfie with a fry. However, it was her caption that stole the show. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "nothing a french fry can’t fix." Alia looked all comfy in her plain grey tee and she complimented her look with hoops and rings. As soon as Alia Bhatt's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Love you very much beautiful," whereas another fan penned, "How cute." Many simply flooded the comments section with several hearts and awestruck emoticons.

Alia: 'Nothing a french fry can’t fix'

Alia Bhatt, along with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and the duo's families, jetted off to Ranthambore, Rajasthan, to ring in the New Year. She took to Instagram and shared a beautiful video while sharing a glimpse of her jungle safari. In the video, the Student of the Year actor could be seen enjoying the serene weather in an open jeep. She wore a military print jacket and left her hair open. She also gave a peek into how she celebrated the big day with her family. “Happy new journey...safe travels,” she wrote. Not only Alia and Ranbir, but Ranveer and Deepika were also at Ranthambore. Even though the four stars did not share any photos together, some pics of them surfaced on the internet.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Sadak 2, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and her sister Pooja Bhatt. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audiences alike. Apart from this, she has a slew of movies in the pipeline.

She will be seen in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming fantasy drama, Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She is also roped in for SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. On December 7, Alia kick-started the shoot for RRR and wrote, "New day. A new beginning."

