Sanjana Sanghi Stuns In An All-shimmer Saree, Says 'Bling It On'

On Monday night, Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos from her latest photoshoot. Sanjana opted for an all-shimmer saree for one of her promotional events. She ditched accessories and just wore a pair of dainty earrings. The actor's saree was all about sequin work. Sharing her bunch of pics, she wrote, "Bling it on."

As soon as Sanjana Sanghi's photos were up on the internet, fans of the actor rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Waiting for 14th Jan," whereas another fan penned, "Very nice in saree." Many simply flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Recently, Sanjana unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming song with Guru Randhawa, which also marks her first project in 2021. T-Series has presented the single titled Mehendi Wale Haath and the song will depict the tale between a soldier and his love interest, played by Sanghi. The duo, Sanjana Sanghi and Guru, will share screen space for the first time in this album.

Mehendi Wale Haath is composed by Sachet-Parampara, and Sayeed Qadri has penned the lyrics. The music video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira and will be released on January 14. Sharing the poster, Sanjana wrote, "The true meaning of love is to both hold onto it or to let it go rightfully." A user wrote, "Many many congratulations all the very best for the song."

On the work front, Sanjana was last seen in Dil Bechara, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The movie released digitally and received rave reviews from the audience. In the movie, she plays the role of Kizie Basu, who suffers from cancer and the film is the official remake of The Fault in Our Stars. Sanjana is roped in for Ahmed Khan's upcoming outing, Om: The Battle Within, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The action entertainer will be directed by Kunal Verma and will be produced under Zee Studios, by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

