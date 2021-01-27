Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Picture Of Her Lost In Thought; Fans Say 'Cutest Person Alive!'

Student of the Year actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, to share a picture of her being lost in thoughts. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her looking all sweet. In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen striking a simple pose as she is all smiles. The actor is seen donning a white and blue coloured sweater along with a white knitted muffler. She completed her look with middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and glossy lips. One can notice the silhouette of trees and many things in the background.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the picture. She wrote, “took a flight mid convo”. By the looks of the post seems like the actor spaced out while having a conversation. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Alia Bhatt shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post also went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment on what Alia might be thinking, while some went on to laud the picture and her beauty. One of the users wrote, “kya cutie hain yaar”. While the other one wrote, “Cutest person alive!” Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Hops On 'post A Picture Of' Trend; Reveals Her Favourite Destination And Books

Earlier to this picture, the actor went on to share a picture of her indulging in some delicious French fries. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with a French fry in her hand. She also wrote, “nothing a french fry can’t fix”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Hospitalised While Shooting For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Later Discharged

The actor has recently launched a conscious range of clothing for children from 2 to 14 years of age. The brand aims to produce clothing consciously, which means that it practices production that is in no way harmful to the environment. Alia also mentions that the brand is homegrown and that it started from its own home. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Gives A Glimpse From The Sets Of SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus 'RRR', See Here

Also read | Alia Bhatt Shares Post On Passing Of Her Pet Cat Sheeba, Writes 'Goodbye My Angel'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.