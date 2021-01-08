Alia Bhatt Shares Post On Passing Of Her Pet Cat Sheeba, Writes 'Goodbye My Angel'

Shandaar actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram in order to share the news of the passing of her cat, Sheeba, with her social media followers. The latest additions to the list of Alia Bhatt's photos see the actor joyously embracing her pet cat, Sheeba, while the other photo sees Sheeba looking over her parent, as she's going about checking the contents of her phone. The prolific and critically acclaimed star shared the images that can be found below with a caption that simply reads, "Goodbye My Angel". The picture can also be found in the list of Alia Bhatt's photos on Alia Bhatt's Instagram.

The Post:

Alia Bhatt's house, as per an article on Architectural Digest, was home to Sheeba and her two siblings, namely Edward and Pica. Ever so often, Alia Bhatt's Instagram feed would get updated with pictures of them. An image of Edward accompanying the actor in a purple cat carrier, which is followed by images of Pica and Sheeba, can be found below.

Alia Bhatt's movies:

Alia Bhatt's movies and her career trajectory speak to the experimental nature of the actor and the inner strength that she possesses. The now 27-year-old star was seen making her debut alongside Coolie No 1 star Varun Dhawan in a film about college romance and rivalry back in 2014. As many would remember, she had become fodder for trolls after answering a question incorrectly on a popular talk show host. It is a known fact that the actor bounced back from that episode and later went on play a wide range of characters in films like Shahid Kapoor's Shaandaar and Imtiaz Ali's Highway, amongst a few.

