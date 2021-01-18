Alia Bhatt Hospitalised While Shooting For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Later Discharged

Actress Alia Bhatt who recently resumed the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi was admitted to the hospital due to exertion. According to Bollywood Hungama, one of the sources close to the film told that the actress who resumed the shooting last week after a long break in December last year was admitted to the hospital so that she can regain some strength.

Alia Bhatt suffered from exertion and exhaustion, on Sunday, January 17, and she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. After taking some rest and regaining strength, she was discharged on the very same day. The source further said that the 2 States actress is very professional and wants to complete her commitments. The actress returned to the sets of Gangubai Kathiwadi on January 18, 2021.

The source also added that after taking a proper break from work in December where she headed to Ranthambore, Alia Bhatt is back to work. Titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gangubai, remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history, was pushed into prostitution at an early age, and later became an extremely influential pimp with numerous ferocious gangsters as her client. The plan is to release the film during Diwali 2021.

Earlier, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was shooting the night schedule of his upcoming dream project Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead has started with the daily schedules. According to Mid-Day, now since the exhaustive night schedule of the film is over, the filmmaker is looking to kick off the day stint that will cover a crucial chapter in Gangubai Kothewali’s life. Reportedly, the production design team has constructed an additional set, close to the existing set-up at the Goregaon studio. A source close to the production team told the entertainment portal that the upcoming shooting sequences will focus on early 1960 when those living in the city of Kamathipura wanted several red-light belts evacuated.

