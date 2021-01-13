Alia Bhatt Hops On 'post A Picture Of' Trend; Reveals Her Favourite Destination And Books

Alia Bhatt finally hopped on the ‘Post a picture of’ trend today on January 13, 2021, on her Instagram Stories. She was asked to share several of her favourite things by fans and followers and has uploaded pictures of quite a lot of them. Read further ahead and know what the actor said.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's All-glamorous Picture Has Got Fans And Other Actors Gushing; See Inside

Alia Bhatt hops on the ‘Post a picture of’ trend

Fans asked Alia to share pictures of a list of her favourite things from books to pictures to holiday destinations. The actor signed off after sharing a few stories and said that she will share the rest of the requested things later. When asked about her favourite book she shared a picture of a Harry Potter Book, then for a picture of a favourite person she shared a picture of her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She then shared a picture with her pet cat Edward when asked about a favourite picture. For her favourite destination, she shared a picture from the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Next, she was asked to share her favourite quote and she shared the Mahatma Gandhi quote, “A man is but a product of his thoughts, What he thinks, he becomes”. When asked to share a picture with her best friend, she uploaded a picture with Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

Images' Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Reviews Justin Bieber's 'Anyone'; Says 'Hits The Spot Every Single Time'

On the Work Front

Alia Bhat was last seen in the movie Sadak 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and her elder sister Pooja Bhatt, who made a comeback after a ten-year-long break. The actor will be seen in Gangubai Kathiyawadi in 2021 in the titular role and also in part 1 of the trilogy film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The latter also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles; it will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shares Post On Passing Of Her Pet Cat Sheeba, Writes 'Goodbye My Angel'

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shares A Stunning Selfie While Munching On Some French Fries At Home; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.