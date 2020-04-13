Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Picture, Makes Fans Wonder If Ranbir Turned Photographer

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a picture of herself while she was casually chilling at home. She can be seen in a makeup-less and natural avatar in the adorable picture posted. Her various followers can be seen discussing in the comments section whether it is a Ranbir Kapoor click.

Alia Bhatt’s picture leaves fans wondering who clicked it

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a casual picture of herself where she was resting her head on a wooden table. In the picture posted, she could be seen dressed in a blue T-shirt with her hair left open. She can be seen with zero makeup in the adorable picture that has been clicked at home. Alia Bhatt can be seen asking her followers in the caption for the post if they believe in magic. She has also added that she believes in it, along with a “fingers crossed” emoticon. Have a look at the post from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram here.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans can be seen wondering in the comments section of the post if the picture has been clicked by Ranbir Kapoor. The doubt has come up as there have been speculations about how the two have been living together amidst the Coronavirus related lockdown. Have a look at what the fans have been saying here.

Alia Bhatt’s baking session

Alia Bhatt recently posted a few pictures of a bread that she had baked along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She could also be seen talking about how her sister chose to go for a real chocolate cake while she chose the grain-free paleo banana bread. Have a look at the delicious-looking bread from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

