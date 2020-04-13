Roles That Won Alia Bhatt 'Best Actor Awards' At Various Functions

Alia Bhatt has come a long way from her debut film Student of the Year. The actor has proven that she is much more than a pretty face. From playing the role of a rich spoilt brat in Student of the Year to a hardworking and fearless Safeena in Gully Boy, Alia has proven the range of her acting skills. She has also received high praise from critics and audiences for her performance in various films including 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi and many more. Read on to know more about the various roles from her films which won her several awards in her acting career.

Sehmat in Raazi

Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi was one of the biggest hits of 2018. Alia Bhatt, who played the role of Sehmat, was an Indian spy working in Pakistan. The plot of the film revolved around Sehmat, who is an ordinary girl selected and trained for spying in Pakistan. Alia portrayed all the emotions including fear, love, and patriotism with great ease on the big screen. With no mass appeal item songs or a bodybuilder hero, she pulled off this film purely through her raw acting. She also won the Best Actor award for playing Sehmat at various award ceremonies.

Mary Jane in Udta Punjab

This film is one of the career-best performances by Alia Bhatt. Surrounded by several controversies, Udta Punjab released in 2016. The plot of the film was based on the drug issue in Punjab and how four, totally different lives get ruined due to drugs. Alia played the role of a hockey aspirant from a small village in Bihar. Unfortunately, she falls into the vicious drug racket. In her Bhojpuri accent, Alia surely delivered her character's pain and agony well. The actor also won Best Actor award for Udta Punjab at various award functions.

Veera in Highway

Imtiaz Ali directed Highway (2014) was a compelling film. Alia played the role of Veera, who is a faint-hearted and suppressed bride-to-be. She gets kidnapped before her wedding which came a blessing in disguise for her. Later, a suppressed Veera finds freedom and her dreams throughout this unusual journey. One of the most compelling parts of the film was when she talks about the sexual abuse she experienced in her childhood. Alia Bhatt won Best Actor award for this film at Filmfare Awards in the Critics Award for Best Actress category.

