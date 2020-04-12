Alia Bhatt's Movies Songs Composed By Popular Musician Amit Trivedi

Alia Bhatt has worked in various movies throughout her career. The actor has also featured in various songs that were popular among the audience. Quite a few of these songs from Alia Bhatt's movies have been composed by the popular musician Amit Trivedi. Take a look at some of the songs from Alia Bhatt's movies that are composed by Amit Trivedi.

ALSO READ | 'Guilty' Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Talks About THIS Advice That Alia Bhatt Gave Her

Alia Bhatt's movie songs composed by Amit Trivedi

Ikk Kudi

Ikk Kudi is a popular song from Udta Punjab and has received over 17 million views on YouTube. The song features Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor. The song is sung by Shahid Mallya and written by Late Shri Shiv Kumar Batalvi. The music of the song has been composed by Amit Trivedi. There is also another version of Ikk Kudi sung by Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. The other version of the song has garnered over 34 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Take Inspiration From Alia Bhatt, Sonam, Others To Ace Your Fashion Game This Summer

Gulaabo

The song released on November 9, 2015, on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel. The song is from Shaandaar and it features Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor. The song gained immense popularity and has 36 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Anvita Dutt. Gulaabo is sung Vishal Dadlani and Anusha Mani.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Receives A Compliment From Alia Bhatt, Asks For Cake In Amusing Insta Banter

Tu Hi Hai

The song is from Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi. Tu Hi Hai features Alia Bhatt and Ali Zafar. The song is composed by Amit Trivedi and beautifully penned by Kausar Munir. The original version of the song is sung by Arijit Singh. There is also another version that is sung by Ali Zafar and has gained over 17 million views on YouTube. The song released on January 20, 2017, on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Posts The 9PM9Minutes Picture; Fans Suspect If Ranbir Kapoor Is With Her

Shaam Shaandaar

The song is from the movie Shaandaar. Shaam Shaandaar has gained over 15 million views on YouTube and is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics of the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.