Alia Bhatt's Songs That Have Crossed 300+ Million Views On YouTube

Alia Bhatt has worked in the various films after she made her debut with Karan Johar's rom-com Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, there has been no looking back for the Raazi actor. She continued giving her fans some memorable performances in films like Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy and many more. Besides being lauded for her onscreen performances, Alia’s songs from her movies also receive love from fans. Surprisingly, many of her songs have also crossed 300+ million views online. Check out the list:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The song was the title track of the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was the third project of Student of the Year actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film released in 2017 and revolved around a small-town boy Badri (Varun Dhawan) who falls in love with Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt), who aspires to become an air hostess. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film was one of the highest grosser of the year and completed three years of its release in March 2020.

Radha

The song Radha was from Karan Johar’s Student of the Year which introduced three newcomers — Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The film had all the ingredients of a hit Bollywood movie, from foot-tapping music to fresh new pairings and of course, the love triangle.

Kar Gayi Chull

The song was from Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's family drama Kapoor & Sons, which was directed by Shakun Batra. The plot of the film revolved around the story of two estranged brothers (Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan) who return to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather (Rishi Kapoor) suffers a cardiac arrest. The film released in the year 2016 and collected an estimated ₹152 crores worldwide. The film clocked 4 years of its release on March 18, 2020.

