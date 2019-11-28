Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Wish For Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known to share an amazing bond with her family, especially her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. The duo is proof that nothing is better than two sisters who have got each other’s back. Alia Bhatt regularly shares throwback pictures with her sister on social media. She had a special surprise in store for her sister Shaheen on her birthday.

What did Alia Bhatt do for her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday?

Alia Bhatt recently took to social media to share a few childhood pictures with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday. She even paired the adorable pictures with a sweet message for the birthday girl. The wish even got a nod from the Bhatt mom, Soni Razdan, who called the post as the “best birthday message”.

In both the pictures, we can see a chubby baby Alia alongside her sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the first picture, the Bhatt sisters have seen a taking a dip in the sea while posing for the picture. The second picture looked like Shaheen trying to understand something that Alia is telling her. Alia Bhatt even called Shaheen Bhatt the “sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen”.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for sister Shaheen Bhatt:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently took off to Manali with her boyfriend Alia Bhatt for the shoot of their upcoming film. Brahmastra is a part of a trilogy series directed by Ayan Mukerji. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, the film is expected to hit theatres in 2020.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen opposite South Indian superstar Ram Charan in his upcoming film, RRR. The film is being directed by SS Rajamouli and also stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Alia will be having a cameo role in the film and will be seen in a romantic number alongside Charan.

Alia Bhatt will also be working with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. She will also be seen Karan Johar’s Takht.

