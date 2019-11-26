Alia Bhatt: Best Hairstyles The Actor Chose To Got With Her Outfits

The most popular star kid of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has given a lot of back-to-back hit films. Apart from her fine acting skills, Alia Bhatt is also known for her outstanding style statements she makes at public appearances. Alia Bhatt has also started her own Youtube channel on which she shares her vlogs every once a while. She believes a hairstyle is something that makes or breaks a look. Here are the top hairstyles Alia Bhatt has slayed in.

Alia Bhatt top hairstyles

Wavy Hairstyle

Recently, International singer Katy Perry had visited India for a music concert. There were pictures which surfaced online of her partying with the Bollywood stars. Alia Bhatt was present at the party. Alia Bhatt wore a mini checkered dress with subtle makeup. She left her wavy hair down, which made her look mesmerizing.

Ponytail Hairstyle

For the MAMI Movie Mela, which took place very recently, Alia Bhatt opted for an all-black look. Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder top and black embellished trousers. She wore black heels and tied her hair in a tight low pony, beautifully giving justice to her entire look.

Fishtail Braid Hairstyle

Alia Bhatt resembled a Greek goddess in a nude-coloured gown and makeup for the IIFA Awards, 2019. The video of her getting dressed for the event is up on her Youtube channel AliaBe. She tied her hair into a fishtail braid to complete her look for the event.

Messy Bun Hairstyle

Alia Bhatt was in a recently released film Kalank, which was supposed to be one of the biggest hits of 2019 made on a big budget, but unfortunately, the film did not do well at the box office. However, for the promotions of the film, Alia Bhatt was seen in beautiful anarkali dresses. In one of her looks, Alia Bhatt wore a white anarkali with huge gold earrings. To complete the look, she tied her hair in a messy bun which looked neat and suited her look.

Half-braid Hairstyle

This was another look Alia Bhatt had opted for the promotions of her movie Kalank. She wore a yellow-coloured dress with delicate work done on it in gold. She half-braided her hair and let her hair down to complete the whole look.

