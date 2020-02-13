Times When Alia Bhatt Showered Love On Her Sisters Shaheen & Pooja Bhatt

It goes without saying that Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood. With multiple projects in her kitty, the actor is always in the news too. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped the actor from treating fans with her day to day updates on social media.

From BTS pics from her film sets to sharing unseen pictures with her family, Alia has proved to be an active social media user. Among all, it's her pictures with her sisters that have time and again left fans in awe. Here are the times when the Raazi actor showered love on her sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram posts with Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt

This is a vacation picture of Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Alia and Shaheen draped in a red shawl leaned towards Soni Razdan and posed for a warm picture. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's family vacation picture.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor & other Bollywood couples to share screen space in 2020

In the recent past, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt planned a sister photoshoot. Alia stunned in a black and white striped blazer jumpsuit, whereas Shaheen went for a white blazer jacket. The Kalank actor captioned the picture saying, "aah I could just eat you up.. plssss sir 🙃🧐."

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's movies that you can watch on Amazon Prime & are perfect for a mid-week binge

During the start of this year, Alia Bhatt constantly stood as a pillar of support while Shaheen was busy promoting her book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier. Promoting Shaheen Bhatt's book, Alia posted this picture while expressing her feelings. As part of the caption, Alia wrote, "This will truly be a memory for lifeeeee!!!".

On Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, Alia uploaded a short series of their childhood pictures. The Student Of The Year star showed her feelings through the caption and poured her wishes on Shaheen Bhatt. Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's throwback pictures.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt and other on-screen Bollywood jodis to check out in 2020

This is an Instagram post of Alia from the sets of Sadak 2. She posed with her older sister Pooja Bhatt and called it a 'priceless moment'. The caption read, "priceless moments with the big sister.. ☀️ #sadak2 #sadak2diaries."

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and other celebs who have rocked the nose ring

Image Source - Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.