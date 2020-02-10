The Debate
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, And Other Celebs Who Have Rocked The Nose Ring

Bollywood News

From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood celebs are quite popular for their distinctive style. Let's take a look at the actors who opted for nose ring

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
alia bhatt

From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, several renowned Bollywood actors are quite popular for their distinctive style. These actors, however, are also popular for giving the audience and their fans, some major piercing goals. Throughout their career, these beauties have sported a nose pins on several occasions, be it a movie or an event.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, and many other actors have donned a nose ring. It has elevated their traditional look. Let's take a look at celebs who have opted for nose rings. 

Bollywood actor's hot nose ring trend 

Also read: Take Cues From Alia Bhatt For Days You Want To Step Out Casually; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt donned an entirely different look in the movie Kalank. In Kalank, the actor wore a nose ring which complimented her entire look. Needless to say, she can pull it off effortlessly and gave us some major style goals, not to mention also setting a new trend. 

Also read: Deepika Padukone's Outfits: Here Is Some Floral Inspiration For Valentine's Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika's sharp looks allow piercings to look even better on her. The actor always strives to refresh her look. And every time she does that, she leaves her fans in awe. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read:  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Photos That Prove Her Love For Red Lipsticks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Sonakshi Sinha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Apart from the movies, Sonakshi Sinha is one of the few actors who has been often spotted wearing a nose ring. She popularised the trend of sporting nose rings with western outfits. Check out some of her pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Image credits: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
