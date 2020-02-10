Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, And Other Celebs Who Have Rocked The Nose Ring

From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, several renowned Bollywood actors are quite popular for their distinctive style. These actors, however, are also popular for giving the audience and their fans, some major piercing goals. Throughout their career, these beauties have sported a nose pins on several occasions, be it a movie or an event.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, and many other actors have donned a nose ring. It has elevated their traditional look. Let's take a look at celebs who have opted for nose rings.

Bollywood actor's hot nose ring trend

Also read: Take Cues From Alia Bhatt For Days You Want To Step Out Casually; See Pics

Alia Bhatt donned an entirely different look in the movie Kalank. In Kalank, the actor wore a nose ring which complimented her entire look. Needless to say, she can pull it off effortlessly and gave us some major style goals, not to mention also setting a new trend.

Also read: Deepika Padukone's Outfits: Here Is Some Floral Inspiration For Valentine's Day

Deepika Padukone

Deepika's sharp looks allow piercings to look even better on her. The actor always strives to refresh her look. And every time she does that, she leaves her fans in awe.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Photos That Prove Her Love For Red Lipsticks

Sonakshi Sinha

Apart from the movies, Sonakshi Sinha is one of the few actors who has been often spotted wearing a nose ring. She popularised the trend of sporting nose rings with western outfits. Check out some of her pictures.

Image credits: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.