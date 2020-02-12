Alia Bhatt's Movies That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime & Are Perfect For A Mid-week Binge

Alia Bhatt is a very talented actor in the Bollywood Industry who has proved her merit in multiple movies. She is a very fearless actor who does not shy away from taking up challenging roles. Let us take a look at some movies of Alia Bhatt you can watch on Amazon Prime.

Alia Bhatt's movies on Amazon Prime:

Raazi

Raazi is a 2018 Hindi thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles and went on to win the Filmfare Award for The Best Film. The film revolves around an Indian undercover RAW agent who got married into a Pakistani family so that she can get valuable information.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy is a 2019 Hindi film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, etc in lead roles and went on to become a very loved film both by the critics and the audiences. Check out the trailer of the film below.

Kalank

Kalank is a 2019 Hindi ḍrama film directed by Abhishek Verman. The movie had a huge star cast with the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie failed to make an impact among the audiences, but you can catch this film on Amazon Prime.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

Humpty Sharma KI Dulhaniya is a 2014 Hindi romantic movie directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt in lead roles and is loved immensely by audiences and fans all over. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons is a 2016 Hindi romantic drama film directed by Shakun Batra. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan in lead roles. The movie was based on a very sensitive topic of the present time and broke many stereotypes.

