Alia Bhatt Shows Support For Ranbir's Football Club As She Posts Selfie In Team's Jersey

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and posted a selfie supporting Ranbir Kapoor’s co-owned football club. The actor was seen sporting the jersey of the Mumbai City Football Club and wrote in the caption that it is “Game time. Aamchi city”. The actor was later seen cheering for the team alongside Ranbir Kapoor as they stood in the stands during the match. Very soon, Alia Bhatt’s selfie started doing the rounds on social media, check out the selfie below.

Alia Bhatt’s selfie

Mumbai City FC was up against Jamshedpur FC. the match was held on December 14th in Goa. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai City FC also shared the selfie of Alia Bhatt. The caption of the post read, “We have some special support tonight”. A number of netizens reacted to the post on Twitter. Several netizens sent much love to the actor and wrote in the comments that she looked cute in the picture. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the post below.

Cutie ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° — Usfa08 (@usfa08) December 14, 2020

Love u Alia — Kamaljit Mehra (@KamaljitMehra4) December 14, 2020

A couple of other pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also started circulating on social media. While Alia was seen wearing a yellow jersey along with olive green pants, Ranbir wore blue. Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing blue jersey of the team and he paired it up with blue denim jeans. Both the actors were seen wearing masks to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Mumbai City FC details

Mumbai City Football Club is an Indian professional football club based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The club was founded on August 30th, 2014. The club is co-owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

HT reported that back in 2019, Ranbir Kapoor had expressed his desire to make Mumbai City FC one of the top clubs in Asia. This was after a majority of stake was acquired by Mancester City’s parent company, the City Football Group. The actor had reportedly said that with the tie-up he hopes to replicate what Manchester City has done in English Premier League.

Reportedly, he had further stated that he hopes Mumbai City FC would win every match in front of them. The actor had told the media portal that City Football Group’s interest in India displays the growth oppurtunities the country presents in Football.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.