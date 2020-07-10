Alia Bhatt And Randeep Hooda's 'Highway': Take A Look At Some Unmissable BTS Videos & Pics

After making a ground-breaking debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt came back with another spectacular film, Highway, in 2104. Starring Alia and Randeep Hooda in lead roles, Highway is an out of the box critically acclaimed romantic-drama.

Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Imitiaz Ali, Highway not only gave Alia recognition as a polished young actor but also kickstarted her new-innings in Bollywood as a versatile performer. We recently stumbled upon some BTS videos and pictures of Alia Bhatt from her Highway days, which shouldn't be missed. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda starrer Highway: Unmissable BTS videos and Pics

When Alia stunned Imitiaz with her brilliant acting skills

This video showcases sections of Alia Bhatt's journey in Imtiaz Ali's movie. We can catch a glimpse of numerous BTS moments of Bhatt's scenes in the film. Be it her solo shots from the hills, or the hospital scene. One can also see AB getting ready for shots with intricate hair braids or wrapping a yellow turban around her head in this BTS video. Apart from that, Imitiaz Ali also talks about Alia Bhatt's evolution in the travel-based film as an actor.

Alia-Randeep-Imtiaz BTS pics

These are a couple of photos of Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali from their Highway days. The first photo is an adorable picture of Alia posing happily with her director. Whereas the next two snaps are stills of Alia Bhatt's scenes in the movie. In the third picture, we see can the Raazi actor holding a coffee mug in her hand with A.R Rahman's illustration on it.

A.R Rahman, the musical maestro composed Maahi Ve, Patakha Guddi and Kahaan Hoon Main for the Alia Bhatt starrer. In the next posts, we see Alia Bhatt and Randeep looking at a board at an airport. Highway premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and the board has all the details on it, with Highway on the top.

BTS video of a song from Highway featuring Alia and Randeep

This is another interesting BTS song making video from Highway. Shot in scenic Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, Kahaan Hoon Main is a soulful track sung by Jonita Gandhi and penned by Irshad Kamil. In this BTS video, we can see Alia and Randeep emoting a heart-wrenching scene beautifully. You can also witness a massive crowd which accumulated to see the shooting of Bollywood film in Kinnaur.

Dressed in a green flowy skirt and hooded leather jacket, Alia looks cute as a button in this BTS video. From chase sequences to some shots taken in snow-covered mountains, this BTS gives an insight into the number of efforts the cast and crew of Highway took in order to make this film a commercial success.

