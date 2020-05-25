5 Alia Bhatt Starrers That Were Made On Low-budget, But Earned Exceedingly Well At BO

Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-action flick Brahmāstra, is counted amongst the most bankable new-age stars in Bollywood. Brahmāstra is slated for December 2020, and Alia will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in this Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project. The SOTY actor has an impeccable box-office record of commercial successes.

Her maximum movies have fared well at the box-office irrespective of their budget, be it Gully Boy, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, or Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In fact, there are several Alia Bhatt's movies that were made on a relatively small budget but earned big numbers at the box office. So let's take a look at some Alia Bhatt's movies which did exceedingly well at the box-office but were made on a relatively low budget-

Alia Bhatt's low-budget films with high box-office collections

1. Dear Zindagi (₹22 crores)

In Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Kaira, a cinematographer who is going through a rough patch in her life. But after meeting a psychologist she collects all the broken pieces of her life and starts enjoying whatever her destiny leads to. Helmed by director Gauri Shinde, Dear Zindagi earned a whopping ₹139.29 crores at the box-office. This was a big feat as it was made on a budget of just ₹22 crores.

2. Raazi ( ₹35 crores)

Alia Bhatt won almost every award in the country for her marvellous portrayal as Sehmat Khan in Raazi. Alia played an undercover RAW agent, who ties the knot with a Pakistani officer to save her country from a terrorist conspiracy. Meghna Gulzar directed Raazi, and it was made at a budget of ₹35 crores. Amazingly, audiences and critics both loved Raazi, and it minted ₹207 crores at the box-office. Vicky Kaushal played the male lead in Raazi.

3. Kapoor & Sons (₹35 crores)

Kapoor & Sons starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan in lead roles was a fresh take on complicated family relationship. Made at a budget of ₹35 crores, this Shakun Batra crossed the ₹100 crores enviable mark in no time. Kapoor & Sons lifetime collection is ₹ 152.45 crores at the box-office. Late actor Rishi Kapoor also played a pivotal role in this romantic-drama.

4. 2 States (₹36 crores)

Based on Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel under the same title, 2 States is counted amongst the most popular films in Alia Bhatt's remarkable body of work. The Abhishek Verman movie earned ₹175.02 crores overall, even though it was made at a budget of ₹36 crores only. The profit margin of 2 States is very high from its investment.

5. Highway (₹25 crores)

Alia Bhatt's highly critically acclaimed movie Highway too was made a decent budget of ₹25 crores. In the movie, Alia Bhatt's character was abducted, but surprisingly she falls in love with her kidnapper. Randeep Hooda played the kidnapper in Imtiaz Ali's Highway. The film was much-loved by the critics and made ₹ 47.7 crores at the box-office.

