Deepika Padukone Or Alia Bhatt: Who Wore Voguish Tulle Ensemble Better?

In today's Friday Flashback, we've got an exciting fashion faceoff between two real-life friends and reel-life contemporaries, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. These two stunning Bollywood divas not only get inspired from each other work but fashion choices as well.

On different occasions, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were spotted donning outlandish tulle ensembles. These cup-cake gowns have been in trend for quite some time now, and its popularity its nowhere near fading. So let's take a look at some photos of these stylish actors and decide who wore the tulle gown better, Deepika or Alia.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's Unmissable Gifs From Their Songs

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is not just a Bollywood actor, but also a globally renowned name. The Om Shanti Om star has walked the Cannes red-carpet several times, making India proud. On the occasion of the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival last year, Deepika Padukone grabbed a lot of eyeballs, when walked the red carpet in a quirky and unique tulle gown in the lime green hue. The pop of the lime green shade caught shutterbugs attention instantly.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Reveals Which Traits Of Ranveer Singh Impressed Her

It was no surprise that the Chhapaak actor not only graced the Cannes red carpet with her presence but the way she handled such an exaggerated attire was simply praiseworthy. The dimpled beauty looked breathtaking in Giambattista Valli with a satin bow and matching headband details. She kept her makeup glowy with glossy pink lips and lots of highlighters. Deepika Padukone opted for a low bun to complement her blush headband.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's On-screen Chemistry With Alia Bhatt And Kiara Advani: Which Is Better?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is known for her chic attires, ditched her statement off-shoulder dresses and stunned everyone when she walked the Filmfare Red Carpet in 2018. The Udta Punjab actor wore a gorgeous and glowy multi-layered tulle gown in the lavender shade.

Cinched at places, this Alia Bhatt's designer gown looked scintillating on the Student of the Year actor. Alia looked nothing short of a princess in this sleeveless Cinderella gown with a plunging neckline.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Popular Dance Hook Steps Which Turned Into Gifs

But what accentuated this entire red carpet look for Alia Bhatt was her subtle makeup and contemporary hairdo. The pretty actor opted for a voluminous blowout with loose waves, pinned from sides with cute hair clips. Alia Bhatt kept her makeup minimalistic with nudish-brown lips and matching eyeshadow.

Not taking away attention from her princess lavender gown. We truly loved both the tulle ensembles, but if asked to pick sides Deepika Padukone's lime green tulle dress is definitely more edgy and bold in comparison to Alia's chic lavender gown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.