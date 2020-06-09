Vicky Kaushal's On-screen Chemistry With Alia Bhatt And Kiara Advani: Which Is Better?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest new-age actors in Bollywood. After the mountainous success of his action flick Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky's popularity accelerated to ten folds. Within a short span, the Masaan actor has managed to hold his ground strong in Bollywood, and has his plate full with a plethora of upcoming projects with celebrated filmmakers and big banners. But one thing that always stands out Vicky Kaushal's movies is his sizzling onscreen chemistry with his co-stars.

Be it with Alia Bhatt in Raazi or Kiara Advani in Lust Stories, Vicky has delivered successful films on different platforms with both these Bollywood divas. His vehement passion for his craft is evident from his meticulous body of work. So let us take a look at with whom did audiences and critics loved Vicky K more on celluloid -

With Whom Vicky Kaushal's Onscreen Chemistry Was Better?

Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi was a blockbuster hit at the box-office. Alia Bhatt played the role of a secret Indian agent in the movie, who ties the knot with a Pakistani defence officer to accumulate information against upcoming conspiracy. Critics and viewers both loved Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's sweet innocent romance in the film. This was the first time Vicky shared screen space with Alia. Raazi minted over Rs.207 crores at the box-office and it was made at a budget of Rs.40 crores. Meghna Gulzar directed this Vicky Kaushal starrer. Raazi garnered 7.8% ratings on IMDb and 93% Google users liked it.

Kiara Advani (Lust Stories)

With Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal was seen in Netflix movie titled Lust Stories, released in 2018. Lust Stories is an amalgamation of four short stories combined in one. Karan Johar directed Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in Lust Stories. Both these good-looking actors played a newly married couple in the movie. Lust Stories is a highly successful Netflix movie, and critics gave rave reviews for Kiara Advani and Vicky's sizzling screen chemistry in the Netflix film. It got 6.6% ratings on IMDb and 82% Google users liked it.

Even though both these Vicky Kaushal's movies are highly popular and commercial successes but as per facts, fans loved him more with Alia Bhatt in comparison to Kiara Advani. On the work front, Vicky has many films coming up in 2020 like Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw biopic, and Takht.

