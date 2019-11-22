Alia Bhatt: The 'Brahmastra' Actor's Love For Her Cats Is Relatable

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt proudly calls herself a cat lady. When Alia Bhatt bought herself a house, one of her friends gifted her a cat who she named Edward. Ever since Edward, fondly called Eddie entered her life, pictures of him flood her Instagram account every other day. She proudly calls herself his mother and we do not seem to get over the cuteness of the pictures she shares on her Instagram handle!

Alia Bhatt and her love for cats:

Alia Bhatt’s latest Instagram post is a selfie with her cat Edward. She captioned the image saying "like mother like a cat". Alia Bhatt proudly calls herself the mother of Edward, her cat and seems to be agreeing to it as well.

This is an old picture Alia Bhatt had shared on her social media. She captioned the picture as Pica love, which is the name of her other cat. She owns three cats and even shared a picture of all three of them sitting in her house. She captioned the picture by comparing it to the popular Tv series, Game of Thrones.

Those owning a pet definitely know the feeling of coming home to a pet after a tiring day. Pets seem to be spreading love and we could not disagree when Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Edward captioning it, 'My daily calm'. Apart from Edward, Alia Bhatt also owns two more cats and she has fondly named the Sheeba and Pica. Since cats are known to have a reputation for doing what they want, whenever they want, they think of themselves and the boss of their own little world.

