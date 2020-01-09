Priyanka Chopra To Kylie Jenner: Celeb Inspirations To Wear Biker Shorts

The trend of biker shorts with sweatshirts is known to be started by Princess Diana back in the '90s. These shorts have given women a staple to wear for daily outings. And now it looks like biker shorts are making a place in the wardrobes of Bollywood celebrities. This trend is very stylish:

Ways to style biker shorts

Deepika Padukone sported biker shorts earlier this month when she went to attend the U2 concert with husband Ranveer Singh. She paired the shorts with a baggy white shirt and black fanny bag. She opted for black sports shoes. Deepika accessorised the biker shorts with golden hoop earrings and a golden chain.

Priyanka Chopra has been seen rocking biker shorts several times now. She has been seen accompanying the Jonas Brothers on their tour in biker shorts and crop top. Back in September, the actor was seen sporting biker shorts when she spotted at the Mumbai airport. She paired the shorts with a satin-finished blouse that was patterned with geometric shapes.

The biker shorts have been a great hit among the Kardashians. Kim Kadarshian is often spotted wearing biker shorts. Along with Kim, Kylie is also seen sporting biker shorts more often. Kim is seen pairing them with baggy jackets and thigh-high boots. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner sported biker shorts and paired it with a peach colour coat and waist sack.

