Alia Bhatt Terms This South Superstar The 'most Glamorous Actor Of 2019'

Not sure if it is because of the big success of Arjun Reddy and its remake Kabir Singh, but Vijay Deverakonda has become one of the most popular stars from South in Bollywood. The actor has been hobnobbing with the big names of the Hindi film industry, and making headlines for it. And like his many fans around the country, it seems he has worked his charm on some of the leading ladies of Bollywood as well. Alia Bhatt believes the Geetha Govindam star has an ‘amazing style’, and gave him the title of the ‘most glamorous actor of 2019.’

A video of Alia Bhatt from a fashion event held in Mumbai on Tuesday has surfaced. The Udta Punjab star was asked about the most glamourous stars, male and female, this year. The actor stating Vijay Deverakonda, adding she was impressed by his ‘amazing style’ has been picked up by several fan clubs of the star. For the female star, Alia took the name of Anushka Sharma, calling the Band Baaja Baraat star her ‘all-time favourite.’

It was a few days ago that Vijay Deverakonda and Alia Bhatt had come under one roof. The duo was joined by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Bajpayee, Parvathy and Vijay Sethupathi for an interaction with Anupama Chopra. The interaction had recently made headlines for Parvathy slamming Arjun Reddy in front of Vijay Deverakonda for glorifying toxic masculinity. Vijay Deverakonda, however, was not pleased. Some days later at IFFI, he said, "I am very irritated right now. I can't keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me."

"I am normally very understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was a genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But these people don't know what they are talking about. I feel they are very misplaced. I didn't mind the question. I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is the social media and media 'hadavidi'. People go nuts. They don't know what they are talking about," he had added.

Alia not only one

Alia Bhatt is not the only female actor of Bollywood who is impressed by Vijay Deverakonda. Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan, had termed him as ‘extremely talented’. When asked about who she wanted to wake up as, she had taken his name and added that she wants to do a film with him.

