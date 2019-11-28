Vijay Deverakonda Says ‘I’m A Revengeful Person": Know Why He Said That

Every actor has some hits and misses. The star of the 2017 Telugu romantic-drama, Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda, recently said in an interview with a leading media outlet that he is not affected by the failure of his films. However, he added that as an actor, he is quite revengeful.

Vijay Deverakonda is best known for Arjun Reddy

In the interview with the media outlet, the actor also shared his views on failure. He said that he is a revengeful person. He also said that people do not like the films he chooses to do, including many of his friends who walked out of the screening of a film that he was acting in. Vijay added that his friends come to him and share their feedback with him. Further, he added that he likes to sit down and listen to their feedback.

The Taxiwala actor also spoke about his confidence level. He said that according to people, Vijay Deverakonda makes only good films. Those are films that everyone enjoys or some people like. He said that he has that level of confidence in his work. But he also feels that there are times when people do not like the films he does against him and he is filled with the resolve to prove it to them. He added by saying that he slips into revenge mode to show it to them in his next film.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film is World Famous Lover

Vijay later also recalled an incident with a little girl who approached him after watching his latest release, Dear Comrade. At a recently held event, the actor said that the little girl came up to him and told that she loved the first half of the film, but did not enjoy the second half. He said that for him, the little girl's criticism was real and he gladly appreciated it.

