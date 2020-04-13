Alia Bhatt Won't Be Seen Opposite Ram Charan And Jr NTR In 'RRR'; Rajamouli Clarifies

Considered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has been sweeping awards and accolades for films like Gully Boy and Raazi. Alia Bhatt is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, has been roped in for a guest appearance in SS Rajamouli’s mammoth project, RRR. Recently, SS Rajamouli spoke about Alia Bhatt's character in the film and shared some interesting news.

In an interview with a leading news agency, SS Rajamouli revealed that he needed an actor who can stand her ground between Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, who can be innocent, vulnerable and resilient at the same time. Adding to the same, SS Rajamouli cleared that Alia Bhatt will not be seen opposite either of the two actors, as the story of the film is not a love triangle.

As per reports, SS Rajamouli was supposed to shoot with Alia next month, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the dates of the film will be rescheduled. Adding to the same, Rajamouli revealed that he is looking forward to work with Alia Bhatt. Speaking about the scale of RRR, the ace filmmaker said that due to a good star cast and their popularity, the content will get a pan-India appeal.

A song for Alia in RRR?

As reported by a news agency, SS Rajamouli has also decided to include a song in the film, especially for Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the song will justify Alia's presence in the film and will enhance Alia's character in the film. Reportedly, Alia’s role is extremely decorative in RRR and considering her superstar status in Bollywood, it was not fair to the actor.

