Alia Bhatt Reveals She 'didn't Miss' Her Father Mahesh Bhatt While Growing Up

Alia Bhatt hails from a filmy background. She is the daughter of the famous director, Mahesh Bhatt and prominent actor Soni Razdan. It has been reported earlier that Alia Bhatt always wanted to be an actor and has achieved success on her own merit.

Alia Bhatt is known to be her daddy’s girl and is often seen calling him her mentor and inspiration. But the actor recently revealed that she was not close to her father during her childhood days. She also spoke about her bond with her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

In an interview along with her mother, Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt revealed that whenever her father used to walk into the house it used to feel like a celebrity has walked in. She also revealed that she did not miss him during her childhood days as her father was not much by her side.

Alia Bhatt said that it was after a few years when she and Mahesh Bhatt started bonding over games and a little chit-chat. Alia Bhatt also said that their actual friendship began when she entered the film industry. She then realised why he used to be away from the family because it is a tasking job.

Soni Razdan talks about Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, also spoke during the interview about Alia Bhatt as a child. She said that Alia Bhatt was an obedient child. She also said that Alia was very fussy with her outfits. She revealed that she would give Alia options and Alia would know what to wear. It was reported that Alia Bhatt and her mother are very close to each other and share a good mother-daughter bond.

