Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan's Hairstyle Was Inspired By Virat Kohli

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are quite a famous on-screen Bollywood couple. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut with Student of the Year that released in 2012. They also worked in various films together ever since. One of their popular films is Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. Take a look at some of the Badrinath Ki Dulhania trivia.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania trivia

Varun Dhawan's hairstyle in the film was inspired by Virat Kohli?

Yes, Varun Dhawan's hairstyle in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is inspired by cricketer Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is known for his various fashion and hairstyles but the faded cut was one of the hairstyles that Varun Dhawan got inspired from. Take a look at how Varun Dhawan looks in the hairstyle.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a sequel

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya that released in the year 2014 was the first part of the franchise, followed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2017, although the movies are not a continuation of the same story. Both the movies featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as lead actors. Even the production team was the same.

Varun and Alia Bhatt's third collaboration

The film marks Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's 3rd film together after the movies Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Both the movies were in fact produced by Karan Johar. There was also a fake getup of Hrithik Roshan in the movie. The getup of Hrithik was from the movie Agneepath that was also bankrolled by Karan Johar.

The title song of the film

The tune of the title song of the film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya has a glimpse of the song Pataile Humka. The song Pataile Humka is from the film Lal Baadshah. The movie Lal Baadshah was an Amitabh Bachchan film that released on March 5, 1999.

