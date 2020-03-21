Alia Bhatt Shutting Down Rumours To Kartik Aaryan's Monologue; Bollywood News Of The Week

The outbreak of Coronavirus affected the release of many upcoming biggies. An array of celebrities took to their social media to spread awareness about the same. Amid this, there were also many upcoming project details, relationship statuses and many other controversies that made headlines. Here is a recap of the week highlighting some of the most shocking and big announcements of B-town.

Alia Bhatt putting down breakup rumours with beau Ranbir Kapoor

Allia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had started making headlines ever since the rumours of their alleged affair came to light. Recently, when fans noticed that Ranbir Kapoor did not attend Alia Bhatt's 27th birthday bash, the speculations of their breaking up started making rounds. But through a recent social media post, Alia Bhatt cleared the air about the same, when she mentioned 'RK' in her caption.

Kanika Kapoor tested positive Coronavirus COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor became the talk of the town within hours when she shared the news that she was tested positive for COVID-19. The singer landed back to India 10 days back. And after four days, Kanika noticed and found that she is infected with Coronavirus COVID-19. Reportedly, after coming back to India, she partied for 3 consecutive days and contacted 400+ people.

Kartik Aryan urges to stay at home

After the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, addressed the nation on March 19, 2020, and announced the 'Janta Curfew', many took to social media to show their support for his decision. Amid the online discussion Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to plea fans and followers to cooporate with the Janta Curfew and stay at home. His monologue video went viral within hours and re-posted by many leading celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar.

Ranveer Singh's '83 postponed

On Friday March 20, 2020, the makers and the lead actor Ranveer Singh shared an announcement regarding their much-awaited film '83. The makers decided to postpone the release date of the film. Earlier the film was slated to release on April 10, 2020. But its release is on hold till further notice.

