Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs' Turn To Books In The Time Of Social Distancing

Coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world in a short span of time. Countries have been locked down and people have been unable to go anywhere or get any work done. Bollywood stars have taken to their social media handles and shared news and information about the same. Bollywood celebs have also spoken of their routine and lifestyle amid the lockdown. Listed below are some of the Bollywood stars who are going back to books amid coronavirus self-quarantine.

Bollywood stars going back to books amid coronavirus self-quarantine

1) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a post on her Instagram of her reading a book. She shared how in these tough times, fans and viewers must stay at home and try completing a book. Like Alia Bhatt, many other stars have also advised the same.

2) Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan may not be on Instagram but wife Kareena is all out to get him active on social media. Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, actress and wife Kareena shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan reading a book. Her caption read how Saif is booked for the weekend while she is enjoying her time on social media.

3) Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Instagram and shared how people must take some time out of their schedules and read books. The actor urged fans and viewers to read, play, and spend time with families. He spoke of how this is the time to do things one has wanted to do but not found the time for.

4) Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra is highly active on social media and has been sharing news with friends and fans. Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared the news of her reading books and spending quality time with herself. The actress earlier also thanked the doctors and staff busy treating people infected with the virus.

5) Twinkle Khanna

Actress and author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a post of her working on her book with Akshay busy with their daughter. The author's witty caption won the hearts of her fans. Khanna's caption spoke of how she finds it hard to focus on her book with the conversations surrounding her.

