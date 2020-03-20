Alia Bhatt Says "Superb" As Rishi Kapoor Takes To Virtual Yoga 

With the lockdown and self-quarantine imposed due to the global coronavirus outbreak, everyone is finding new ways to keep themselves fit and continue exercising. Many celebrities have also joined this cause urging fans to take care of health and exercise. The recent addition to this list seems to be Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cheering for him.

Alia Bhatt cheers for Rishi Kapoor as he practices virtual yoga

Taking to her Instagram account, Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of how her husband Rishi Kapoor is trying to keep himself fit. Apparently, the Mulk actor is now trying his hands at virtual yoga as seen in the video posted by Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing three videos, she added the caption, "Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!! @brat.man we accept the challenge @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @rimosky @shwetabachchan 😷🧘 #hardquarfitnesscorona".

Many celebs including Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan came up with supportive comments on the post. However, the one that seems to have caught everyone's attention is Alia Bhatt's word on in the comment section. The actor had commented "Superb!!!! ❤️❤️🙌🙌" on the post.

In other Alia Bhatt news, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of the mythological sci-fi Brahmastra. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

Alia and Ranbir spent a lot of time in Bulgaria shooting for the film, pictures of which had been shared by Alia Bhatt on Instagram. Besides this, she will also be seen in Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Takht and Jilliahsmen Trinity 2.5: Passport.

